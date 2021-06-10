LADA Vesta получила новую доступную комплектацию

LADA Vesta получила новую, более доступную комплектацию Comfort Light, которая доступна для стандартных седана и универсала по цене от 793,9 тыс. рублей. Как сообщили порталу «Лада.Онлайн» в пресс-службе АВТОВАЗа, в целях удовлетворения возросшего спроса на автомобили LADA новая комплектация введена временно в качестве тестовой, для изучения спроса на такую конфигурацию. По данным источников, на сегодняшний день в дилерских центрах уже около 350 автомобилей в данном исполнении, и они уже доступны для покупки.
Версия Comfort Light отличается от Comfort отсутствием кнопок управления круиз-контролем и магнитолой на руле, а также, собственно, отсутствием самой аудиосистемы – вместо нее на центральной консоли организована дополнительная ниша для мелочей. Это позволило снизить стоимость автомобиля на 11 тыс. рублей по сравнению с версией Comfort, цены на которую стартуют с отметки 809,9 тыс. рублей. Таким образом, Comfort Light стала второй по уровню оснащения комплектацией – базовая версия у LADA Vesta называется Classic, в ней также нет аудиосистемы, а кроме того, она лишена кондиционера и имеет механические задние стеклоподъемники.
По итогам пяти месяцев 2021 года реализация семейства LADA Vesta на российском рынке составила 45099 машин, что на 32% выше показателя за аналогичный период прошлого года. В результате модель занимает вторую строчку в рейтинге самых продаваемых автомобилей LADA в России (после LADA Granta).
Между тем, в настоящее время АВТОВАЗ ведет активную работу над рестайлингом автомобилей флагманского семейства LADA Vesta. Запуск серийного производства новинки состоится не ранее 2022 года, более точные сроки пока не определены. Напомним, завод «ЛАДА Ижевск» производит седан LADA Vesta, универсал LADA Vesta SW и их кросс-версии LADA Vesta Cross и LADA Vesta SW Cross.
Во сколько обойдется содержание этих или других автомобилей, можно подсчитать с помощью «Калькулятора оценки стоимости владения».
Фото: «Лада.Онлайн»
